Algonquin helps students to get a job

As the semester comes to an end, many students are trying to figure out where and how to find a job during and after the summer. But getting one at the college with the Students Association might be a good idea.

Starbucks, the Ob, Theatre Operations and Campus Event are some of the places inside the college that hire students, respecting their availability and depending on their calendar, they can hire people during the months of May and June.

Applying for a job is always scary but the process to work as a student at Algonquin is quite simple.

“The application process was painless,” said Aleksey Yob Tvoyumat, first-year graphic design student and campus guide for the SA.

The SA website is clear on how and where to drop your resume. It all depends where the students would like to work.

“Our application process is through our website,” said Bill Kitchen, manager of student experience and lounge operations. “I prefer to receive resumes online but it depends on every manager.”

According to Kitchen, in the Ob are going to be limited positions during the summer because it is only going to be open from May to June, and they may hire based on need.

This should not be an impediment for current and new students to apply because they may find a job to work during the fall.

“As someone gets accepted to college, keep an eye on the college’s stuff and website,” said Kitchen.

Current students who have a job at the college will be asked if they want to continue working at the same place for the next term.

“I’m pretty sure I’ll keep my job next semester,” said Tvoyumat.

Algonquin has another way for students to find jobs during and after the summer. It is an online portal called HireAC.

To access the portal, the student or grad must log in to ACSIS using their student number and password. Then they will be able to see the HireAC tab on the left side of the screen.

There are many different options depending on the availability of the student, they will be able to find full-time, part-time or summer jobs. All of them will prepare students to work in their desired field.

Users will be able to set up alerts to be notified when more opportunities are available for them.

The main purpose of the portal is to help students and grads to find exclusive jobs for the Algonquin community outside the college.