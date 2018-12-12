Thursday, 13/12/2018 | 7:55 UTC+0
You are here:  / Careers / Algonquin grad goes from student to teacher — within a year

Algonquin grad goes from student to teacher — within a year

December 12, 2018 By
  Facebook   Twitter   Google +   Linkedin   Pinterest


Last year he was a student at Algonquin. Now he runs and manages his own fitness business where he is the one teaching the classes instead of taking the notes.

Soungui Koulamallah, a 25-year-old graduate of the health and fitness promotion program, is a prime example of where setting goals and following the blueprint can take you.

Attending college helped Koulamallah by providing him with all the tools he needed to become a successful business owner and personal trainer.

WATCH the video to learn how Koulamallah went from student to teacher within a year and what it took to make that happen.

LEAVE A REPLY

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked ( required )

This award-winning student newspaper paper is produced bi-weekly by Journalism and Advertising students. Check it out for all the latest college news and events!

Editorial email: algonquintimes@gmail.com
Ad email: sales.algonquintimes@gmail.com

Editorial phone: (613) 727-4723 ext. 5459
Ad phone: (613) 727-4723 ext. 7739

Location: Algonquin College, Ottawa, Ontario

Media Kit

Archives

Categories List

Recent Tweets

Facebook

Facebook By Weblizar Powered By Weblizar