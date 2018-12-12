Algonquin grad goes from student to teacher — within a year



Last year he was a student at Algonquin. Now he runs and manages his own fitness business where he is the one teaching the classes instead of taking the notes.

Soungui Koulamallah, a 25-year-old graduate of the health and fitness promotion program, is a prime example of where setting goals and following the blueprint can take you.

Attending college helped Koulamallah by providing him with all the tools he needed to become a successful business owner and personal trainer.

WATCH the video to learn how Koulamallah went from student to teacher within a year and what it took to make that happen.