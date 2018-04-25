Algonquin grad finds success in broadcasting

An Algonquin alumni is finding continued success in Ottawa’s television and broadcasting industry.

At only 26-years-old, Vladimir Jean-Gilles has managed to find a career many can only dream of. These days, he can be found working as a creative director and cultural commentator for Shifter Magazine, as well as a film critic for CBC.

The movie buff and 2016 graduate of the accounting and business management program, got his start making and posting his own movie reviews to Youtube. It wasn’t long before he caught the attention of Kevin Bourne, the co-creator and editor-in-chief of Shifter Magazine, an online publication about all things pop culture.

Jean-Gilles began to write and create reviews for the online mag before going on to become its creative director. Now his work consists of helping to develop and coordinate new projects such as shows, partnerships and events.

Recently, he was even given the opportunity cover the Oscars, an experience he describes as incredible.

“I always tell myself, ‘I want to do this 10 years down the line or six years down the line.’ I came up with that plan last year but had no idea how to make it happen, so when it did – it felt unreal,” said Jean-Gilles. “Being in California, being in Hollywood specifically while all of that was going on. Honestly, it surpasses everything I’ve ever experienced since I’ve been doing media. Nothing even comes close.”

Upon returning from his eight day stay, Jean-Gilles took to Instagram on March 29 to make a special announcement. The movie critiquing segment he shares with Di Golding on CBC Radio One’s “All In A Day”, would go from being broadcast once a month, to once a week.

“I felt it coming but at the same time, I wasn’t sure and it was a career opportunity I really didn’t want to miss. When it happened – just like California… it’s still unreal. I was just really excited at the opportunity and eager to tackle this new challenge,” He said.

Jean-Gilles can be heard Thursdays at 5:45 p.m. on 91.5 FM. He can also be seen on Shifter TV’s Youtube channel, where comments on the latest in pop culture.